Nelson R. Sauder, 73, of Akron, PA passed away September 6, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Daniel and Edna (Hershey) Sauder. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Good) Sauder.
Nelson graduated in 1966 from Lancaster Mennonite School. He was employed by HC Quality Doors in Gordonville, PA. He was a faithful member of Metzler Mennonite Church.
Besides his wife he is survived by 6 children: Karen Sauder (Randy), Lee Sauder (Lisa), Loren Sauder (Rachel), Julie Nolt (Brad), Kate Sauder, and Ben Sauder (Elaine Wagler, fiance) and 19 grandchildren. Also surviving are 7 siblings: Sarah Horning, Lois Sauder, Naomi (Sam) Burkholder, Clyde (Arlene) Sauder Esther Mae (Raymond) Sensenig, Clair (Nancy) Sauder, John (Janet) Sauder and a sister-in-law, Alice Sauder. He was predeceased by a brother, D. Clinton Sauder.
Special thanks to Lancaster Cancer Center and Hospice and Community Care for their wonderful care.
Funeral Services will be held at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, PA on Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 AM, with viewing before the service from 9AM 10 AM. Viewings will also be held at the church on Friday, September 9 from 2 PM 4 PM and 6 PM 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To end an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA