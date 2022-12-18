Nelson L. Smith, 86, of Millersville, formerly of Creswell, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the husband of Nancy E. Kreider Smith to whom he was married for 63 years and two days. He was born in Manor Township, son of the late J. Roy and Carrie E. Lindeman Smith. Nelson was a farmer, construction worker and an employee of the Penn Manor High School Maintenance Department. He was the former caretaker for the Creswell EC and Conestoga Reformed Cemeteries. Nelson was a former member of Conestoga UCC where he served as treasurer for 40 years and attended Creswell EC. He was a member and past-president of Washington Boro-Manor Lions Club, and served as chairman for the Tomato Festival for 10 years. He was a huge sports fan, attending Penn Manor sporting events. He followed Philadelphia pro sports teams, was a volunteer for auctions for Hospice and Community Care and also enjoyed attending public auctions in the community.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Jeffrey N. Smith, Millersville and one daughter: Jodi E. (Brent) Cook, Sykesville, MD. Four grandchildren: Christopher (Kathryn) Cook; Joshua, Luke and Carrie Cook, all of Maryland. Three brothers: Jay V. Smith, Leroy E. (Judy) Smith and Robert L. (Sharon) Smith. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Kenneth L. Smith and one sister: Louise (Smith) Dohner.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell, 1165 Letort Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Dr. Robert L. Haslam, officiating. Interment in Creswell Cemetery. The Viewings will be held at the church on Monday from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and also on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Bethany EC Church or Penn Manor Education Foundation, PO Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
