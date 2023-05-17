Nelson K. Schlegelmilch, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor North.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James K. and Elizabeth (Lenhard) Schlegelmilch. He was the husband of the late Judith L. Schlegelmilch.
Nelson was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Manheim Township School District as a custodian where he worked for 19 years. He was a bit of a handyman, having made wooden lawn ornaments as a hobby of his. He and his wife would setup at craft shows where they would sell all of their creations. He enjoyed spending time in the Pennsylvania mountains and playing card and board games for fun. Nelson could often be found walking around Park City mall getting some exercise. But one of his favorite things to do was spending time with all his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and musical events.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey N. (Jennifer), and Jay W. (Katie) Schlegelmilch; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Luke, and Amber.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Ralph and Earl Schlegelmilch, and Ruth Goshkey.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 10 to 11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Following the visitation will be a memorial service beginning at 11AM.
A private burial will be held in Silver Spring Cemetery.
