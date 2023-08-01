Nelson H. Reiff, 25, of East Earl, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
He was married 4 years to Lucille Zeiset Reiff. Born in East Earl, he was the son of Titus M. and Ada Z. Hoover Reiff of East Earl.
Nelson was a farmer and a member of the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife and parents is a son, Brandon Reiff; a daughter, Kimberly Reiff; seven brothers, Jonathan husband of Kathryn Martin Reiff of Ephrata, Paul husband of Esther Newswanger Reiff of East Earl, Titus husband of Susan Leid Reiff of East Earl, Mark husband of Eileen Sensenig Reiff of East Earl, Elvin husband of Darlene Burkholder Reiff of Penn Yan, NY, Ammon husband of Lisa Zimmerman Reiff of Penn Yan, NY, and Leon husband of Karen Martin Reiff of East Earl; three sisters, Emma wife of Elvin Sensenig of East Earl, Elsie wife of Kevin Weaver of East Earl, and Arlene wife of Alvin Nolt of Penn Yan, NY; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul David and Ellen Hoover Zeiset of East Earl, brothers-in-law, Curvin husband of Karen Zimmerman Zeiset, John Aaron husband of Jeanette Sensenig Zeiset, and Lavon Zesiet all of East Earl, and sisters-in-law, Marlene Zeiset fiancée of Lamar Nolt and Leann Zeiset both of East Earl.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 4, at 9:30 A.M. at the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the home of Paul David and Ellen Zeiset, 132 Spring Grove Road, East Earl, on Thursday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
