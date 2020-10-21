Nelson H. Miller, 83, formerly of Washington Boro, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Manor Township, son of the late Warren N. and Elizabeth Ortman Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of Washington Boro Church of God.
He is survived by nieces and nephews. Nelson was preceded in death by four step brothers and step sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish Street, Washington Boro on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor David Johnson and Pastor Dennis Regitz, officiating. Interment in the adjoining cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit:
A living tribute »