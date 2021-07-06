Nelson G. Rohrer, 94, of Quarryville, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Clayton M. and Elsie J. [Gehman] Rohrer. He is survived by B. Pauline [Lefever] Rohrer, his wife of 67 years.
Nelson faithfully served in the ministry for 45 years, and was a member of the Bethel Mennonite church.
In addition to his wife, he is he is survived by sixteen children: Leon, husband of Mary Louise [Weaver], of Quarryville; Laura Jean, wife of Daniel Ogburn, of Gettysburg; Melvin, husband of Beulah [Weaver], of Millville; Mervin, husband of Julia [Herr], of Aaronsburg; Sharon, wife of Jerome Rhoads, of Quarryville; Eunice, wife of Daniel Yoder, of Leburn, KY; Ronald, husband of Sherri [Weaver], of New Holland; Velma, wife of Daniel Steinhauer, of Clayton, DE; Grace, wife of Moses Eberly, of Warrensburg, MO; Leslie, husband of Faith [Miller], of Dittmer, MO; Janet, wife of Kervin Gehman, of Warrensburg, MO; David, husband of Karen [Groff], of Mt. Pleasant; Lois Ann, wife of James Miller, of Louisburg, NC; Robert, husband of Mary Jane [Reiff], of Millmont; Joyce, wife of Carey Snyder, of Waymart; and Alvin, husband of Debra [Steinhauer], of Quarryville; Three sisters, Marie, of Lititz, PA; Martha Ramer, of New Paris, IN; Elsie Lehman, of Lititz,PA; A sister-in-law, Ada, of Lancaster, PA; 118 grandchildren, and 185 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers: Enos, Jacob, Elmer, John, Paul, and Daniel; two sisters: Ruth Eberly, and Esther Martin; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 AM at the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. Interment will be in the Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery.
