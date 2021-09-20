Nelson E. Shaiebly, age 60, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late P. Eugene and Ruth A. Sangrey Shaiebly.
Nelson enjoyed farming and agriculture, John Deere farm equipment, umpiring little league baseball, and driving for the Amish. In the past he helped with running the sound and lights for his church. He also did sound recording for Moments of Glad Tidings and his own business of Shaiebly Sounds Productions. Most of all, he loved hearing updates of his kids.
He is survived by 7 children: Kevin Shaiebly of Quarryville, Joy wife of Brad Shelly of Manheim, Jay husband of Kerri Minnick Shaiebly of Quarryville, Michael husband of Lauren Bitts Shaiebly of Papua, New Guinea, Mark husband of Justy Bleacher Shaiebly of Washington Boro, Eric Shaiebly of Conestoga, Allison Shaiebly of Conestoga, 12 grandchildren, and a brother, Ken husband of Kate Stoltzfus Shaiebly of Quarryville.
Funeral Service will take place from Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7 p.m. with a viewing from 5 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Wayne Kreider will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mike & Lauren Bitts Shaiebly of Papua, New Guinea, c/o Kevin Shaiebly, 562 Church Road, Quarryville, PA 17566 memo "PNG" reynoldsandshivery.com