Nelson B. Weaver, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Phares M. and Anna Mary (Burkholder) Weaver and was the husband of Ada R. Weaver with whom he shared almost 41 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.
He was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Nelson is survived by four sons, Lester, husband of Anna Mary (Martin) Weaver of Alta Vista, IA, Marvin, husband of Wilma (Weaver) Weaver of Orchard, IA, Vernon, husband of Julia (Nolt) Weaver of Ephrata, Larry, husband of Elaine (Oberholtzer) Weaver of Leola; four daughters, Rachel, wife of Norman Shirk of Ephrata, Janice, wife of Lloyd Zimmerman of Ephrata, Elsie, wife of Ivan Zimmerman of Sardinia, OH, Luetta, wife of Lamar Zimmerman of Sardinia, OH; 40 grandchildren; a brother, Phares B. Weaver of Ephrata, and six sisters, Alta B., wife of the late Levi Shirk of Rich Hill, MO, Emma B., wife of the late Elam Zimmerman of Lititz, Lydia B., wife of Milton Horst of East Earl, Lena B., wife of the late Aaron Zimmerman of Lititz, Verna B., wife of David Newswanger of New Holland, Louella B., wife of Isaac Kulp of Hodgen, ME.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson; two brothers, Edwin Weaver, Irvin Weaver and two sisters, Anna Martin, Miriam Zeiset.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 129 Bethany Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 9:00 AM, at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »