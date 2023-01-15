Nellie Ruth Dosch, 90, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Londonderry Twp, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Pauline (Gates) Myers. She was married 35 years to her late husband Richard (Dick).
Nellie took pride in being a homemaker. Nellie enjoyed cooking and baking, completing puzzles, and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved flowers and gardening, and was known for being a great seamstress. Nellie was a faithful member of the Hershey Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Nellie is survived by 5 children: Dennis Hackman (Julie), Gerald Hackman (Bonnie), Randall Hackman (Lori), Gary Hackman, and Thomas Hackman (Melinda); 3 step-children: Kathy Dalton (Rob), Anne Dosch, and Jim Dosch; 4 siblings: June, Bobby, Gene, and Peggy; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Elva, daughter Cindy Stoner, grandson Jeremy Hackman, and step-granddaughter Kaitlyn Dalton.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nellie's name to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402, or to 3ABN, PO Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com