Nellie I. Thomas, 88, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Buckhannon, WV and Belleville, PA, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021. Born February 20, 1933 in Buckhannon, WV, Nellie was the oldest of eight to the late Raldo Houston and Ruby Lucinda (Lewis) Lewis. She married Gordon J. Thomas and spent many wonderful years of marriage together. Sadly, he passed away in 2016.
Through the years, Nellie found joy in knitting, sewing, and anything to do with arts and crafts. Notably, she owned and operated her own craft store named Nellie's Crafts in Buckhannon, WV for three years. Aside from crafting, Nellie kept a hardy garden and always looked forward to canning her vegetables she grew. Nellie had a great sense of humor and was a very giving individual. Her love was immense and will forever be cherished by those close to her.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two daughters: Belinda Timmins companion of Kevin Gray and Linda Lou Dean; five sisters: Ella Margarett Moore, Mary Jean Brown, Elma Marie Lefever, Elenor Lee Morris, and Gloria Sue Walters; four grandchildren: William Erich Dean, Matthew Gordon Timmins, Chelsey Marie Spangler, and Alex John Spangler; as well as three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was preceded in death by a son: Myron Glenn Lewis; a daughter: Virginia Ann Spangler; and two brothers: Kelsel Houston Lewis and James Allen Lewis.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday March 23rd from 10AM to 11AM. A celebration of unity and life for both Nellie and her late husband, Gordon Thomas, will follow at 11AM. Nellie and Gordon will be laid to rest together at Quarryville Cemetery following services. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be available moments prior to the start of the service at 11AM on Nellie's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in both Nellie and Gordon's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, and / or the Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
