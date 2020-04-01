Nellie E. Sharkitt, 89, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Highland, NY, she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Jennie Alsdorf Dimsey. She was married to Patrick J. Sharkitt for 67 years and during that time enjoyed trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Ireland together.
Nellie graduated from Highland High School in Highland, NY and was a homemaker whose interests were crafts and gardening. Over the years she attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster and St. Richard's Catholic Church in Manheim, PA.
Along with her husband Patrick, she is survived by two daughters: Kathleen Cooley (Nevin), Manheim, Elaine Richard (Roger), Mountville, a son, Patrick T. Sharkitt, Knoxville, MD, four grandchildren: Jason Cooley (Jessica), Andy Cooley (Debra), Matthew, Allison Lacy (Jon), all of Lancaster, four great-grandchildren, and two sisters; Joan Pidgeon (Ralph), Lagrangeville, NY, and Evelyn Elderkin, Raleigh, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
