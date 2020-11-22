Nellie Beiler, age 78, of Kinzers, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home. She was the devoted wife of Levi Beiler for over 56 years. Born in Moca, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Villanueva and Lydia Medina. Nellie was a member of Ridgeview Mennonite Church. She loved children and spoiling them with treats. Some of Nellie's other loves were shopping - especially QVC, going to Camp Hebron, flowers, cooking and feeding her family her wonderful delicacies, her family: brothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. She was especially devoted to her daughter Esther's care.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 5 children: Lydia Fenstermacher of Pheonixville, PA, John husband of Holly Beiler of Macungie, PA, Jim husband of Keang Beiler of Hazleton, PA, Dan husband of Beth Beiler of Perkiomenville, PA, Esther Beiler at home, 8 grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Wilson husband of Cookie Villanueva of Upstate NY, Norma Villanueva of Bethlehem, PA, and Elba wife of Mike Guzman of Leominster, MA. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Nelson and Hector Villanueva, and a sister Miriam Camacho.
Private viewing with interment in Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery will take place on Monday with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
