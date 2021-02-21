Nelda M. Forry, 101, of Arrow Rock, MO, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the home of her son George. She was the wife of Richard R. Forry with whom she was married 62 years. Born in Royalton, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Minerva Steinruck Mathias.
Nelda graduated from Middletown High School and shortly after made her way to Honolulu where she worked as a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army at Hickam Field, assisting in the rebuilding of Pearl Harbor. After returning to the mainland in the late 1940s, she worked as an executive secretary at Bendix Corporation in Stoney Brook, PA, and as an executive secretary at the Duke University Food Services. Nelda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Missouri Valley College after earning an associate degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. In her later years she worked with the Friends of Arrow Rock, a nonprofit historical preservation organization.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, George R. Keyser ll (Cynthia); grandchildren, Emily Gofus (Jeffrey), Ty Keyser (Jennifer McGibbon), Alix Keyser-Wilson (Paul), Hallie Keyser (Andrew Dunk), Taz Keyser (Kate); nine great-grandchildren soon to be ten, and a sister, Audrey Zercher. Her first husband, George R. Keyser, brothers Carl and John Mathias, and sister Geraldine Goldinger preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. If desired, donations to Friends of Arrow Rock (a nonprofit historical preservation organization) 310 Main St., PO Box 124, Arrow Rock, MO 65320 in Nelda's memory would be deeply appreciated.
