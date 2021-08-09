Nelda M. Bender, 70, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Irvin M. and Mary Greenawalt Forry. She was the loving wife of Steven E. Bender and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next month. In her later years, Nelda worked for Engle Printing & Publishing, Inc. She was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, Elizabethtown. Her interests included cooking, bowling, cross-stitch, diamond dotz, her grandchildren, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Duane husband of Ralna Bender of Lititz, Dustin husband of Megan Bender of Oxford and six grandchildren: Stephaine, Garrett, Raelyn, Dinah, Penny, and Olivia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Mount Pleasant Brethren In Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nelda's memory to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com