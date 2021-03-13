Nelda Irene Ickes Custer Harnish, age 92 of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Russell Howard Custer and the late Earl H. "Doc" Harnish. Born in Weyant, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Minnie Allison Ickes.
Nelda was a member of New Paris Church of the Brethren and Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. In her free time, she loved watching NASCAR, crocheting, flower gardening, and traveling.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Linda C. Kirk of Quarryville, and Kimberly D. wife of Alan Myers of Middletown, 4 step grandchildren: Andrea N. Kirk, Harry W. Kirk, Jr., David P.S. Kirk, and Trisha Shertzer, and 6 step great-grandchildren: Madeleine, Maxwell, and Quinlan Trompeter and the 3 Shertzer boys. Nelda was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Russell Ickes.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Fishertown Cemetery in Bedford County. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nelda's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com