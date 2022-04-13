Nelda Bair

LANCASTER-Nelda D. Bair went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022. She was born on September 23,1938, to John L. and Thelma V. Bair in Bainbridge, PA. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School.
She is survived by her son, Alejo Isaac "Ford" Bair of Lancaster, sister Norma J. Bair of York, brother and wife, John Richard & Carolyn Bair, Wellsboro, PA, nephew and wife Richard S. and Margo Bair, a grandnephew Jacob Bair and wife Laurel and their children, grandniece Jessica Farnish and husband Michael and their children, two foster daughters, DeeDee Andrews of Douglasville, PA and Debbie Sue Sweigart of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by foster daughter Carrie Ann Good.
Nelda worked at several diverse occupations including telephone operator, "Mother's Helper" for a family with three active small children and housekeeper at Host Resort Inn. Then she found her God-given talent as an aide working with developmentally challenged children. She manifested this with a dozen children she fostered, including three long-term fosters who she considered "MY girls", and her adopted son.
Nelda was a teacher's assistant for over 30 years working within various classrooms in the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. She added to her instinctive knowledge by learning from teachers and students, seminars, and her own research. Her teaching skills, creativity, and kind heart touched many students throughout her years as "Miss Bair".
During school vacation she worked for United States Agricultural Department on crop surveys. She worked mainly in the Amish country and enjoyed the farmers' sense of humor.
Nelda's love of music lead to an audition with the Lancaster Opera Workshop which she won. For many years she sang in the chorus, made costumes, ad painted scenery. She also sang in Elizabethtown Music Foundation's productions, "Carousel", "Sound of Music", and "Music Man".
Nelda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster and, for a time provided Daily Meditations via phone. After retirement, taught in the Church's Nursery School.
Celebration of Life Service will be held May 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be at 10 AM, service at 11 AM, to be followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orian Road, New Holland, PA 17557 or Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, P. O Box 10724, Lancaster, PA. 17605.
