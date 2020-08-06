Neil R. Stauffer, 57, of East Earl, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy illness.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was a son of the late David R. and Annie W. (Zimmerman) Stauffer. He was married 36 years on March 15 to Carolyn (Shirk) Stauffer.
Neil worked for many years as a fabricator and welder for Terre Hill Concrete.
He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Janelle R. (Mark) Weaver of East Earl, and Keith D. Stauffer of East Earl; six grandchildren, Sarah, Shane, Evan, Maria, Ellie, and Ethan Weaver; four brothers, Ernest L. (Deborah) Stauffer of Stevens, Clair D. (Judith) Stauffer of Newmanstown, Carl N. Stauffer of Philadelphia, and Glenn E. (Julie) Stauffer of Three Lakes, WI; two sisters, Anne Y. Stauffer and Verna R. Stauffer, both of East Earl; and a brother-in-law, Vernon R. Shirk of Owen, WI.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Alma Z. Stauffer and Orpha M. Shirk.
Private funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9 am at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with further private services at 9:30 am at Weaverland Mennonite Church, with the Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9 from 1-4 and 6-8 pm at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
