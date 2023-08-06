Neil R. Servent, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the University of Maryland Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Eleanor Servent. He was married for 45 years to his beloved wife, Diane Servent.
Neil graduated from Mount Penn High School in Reading, where he was a talented tennis player and swimmer. He later obtained his Bachelor's from Catawba College. He served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps. He worked as a pharmaceutical representative for over 35 years. Most of all, Neil loved going to the beach and vacationing in Florida. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his warm and friendly personality.
In addition to his wife Diane, Neil is survived by daughter Kristin Krach (Kevin), son Kyle Servent, and grandson Porter Krach.
Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Neil's life on Friday, August 18th, 2023 from 1-2 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's name can be made to American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com