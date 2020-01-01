Neil H. Jones, 83, of Quarryville, PA passed away on December 25, 2019 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community.
Neil was born on February 27, 1936 in Peach Bottom, PA to the late Howard and Virginia Mae (Owen) Jones.
He received his chemistry degree from Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, PA and was employed in international purchasing at Armstrong World Industries. Neil later founded The Builders Group, a construction company.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Wesley Jones; a daughter Denise Tyrell of Houston, TX; and a granddaughter, Paige Tyrell of Budapest, Hungary.
The immediate family will have a private traditional interment followed by a memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
