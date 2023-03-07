Neil Althouse, 86, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully after a short hospital stay at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Neil, a lifelong resident of Ephrata, was the son of Harvey Shimp Althouse and Arletta May (Fry) Althouse. He is survived by his sisters Lavonne Althouse and Joan Althouse. He was preceded in death by his siblings Harvey Althouse Jr., Lee Althouse, John Althouse, and Inez Hare.
Born in 1936, he was a lifelong resident of Ephrata, leaving only to spend a year at Penn State, as well as 3 years in the U.S. Army, serving overseas in Korea. After serving he worked as a mason for Stief Concrete and Gockley Masonry.
He was a faithful member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, where he helped with most of the maintenance jobs as a member of "The Tuesday Boys" as they were affectionately called.
Graveside funeral services officiated by the Rev. Jim Goodyear will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, 9 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Neil's life.
