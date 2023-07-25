Nedra L. Shuman, 85, entered Heaven on July 22, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Astoria, IL, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Zeretha Garrett Riebling. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Shuman for 64 years on June 7.
Nedra was baptized into the Christian faith in 1948 at the age of 10 years at Woodland (IL) Church of the Brethren and was a faithful member of Chiques Church in Manheim. She was a prayer warrior and made it a habit to intercede on behalf of others. She served one year with Brethren Volunteer Service at Lybrook Indian Reservation in New Mexico. She received nurse's aide training at Bethany Hospital in Chicago and recertified for Pennsylvania at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster. She was employed for many years as a CNA by Brethren Village and Moravian Manor, both in Lititz. Her last employment was with Seniors Helping Seniors.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, John (Terry) Shuman, of Willow Street, Richard (Kendra) Shuman, of Reinholds, Zeretha Shuman of Manheim, and Mark (Roseate) Shuman, of Akron; eight grandchildren, Tiffany (Evan) Raeburn, Bradley (Carrie) Shuman, Chantel Shuman, fiancée of Tyler Cottle, Graham Shuman, Sara (Jon) Lucas, Carman Shuman, fiancée of Jesse Zimmerman, Mark A. Shuman, and Alyssa Shuman; seven great grandchildren, Lucy Shuman, Elise Shuman, Wyatt Shuman, Jaedyn Raeburn, Jonathan Timmy' Lucas, and Joy Lucas and Catherine Lucas; and two sisters, Jeanette Courtney of Quincy, IL and Lela Stelter of Lincoln, IL. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Randy Shuman.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church during a viewing on Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 PM. There will be no viewing Thursday. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to the general fund of Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
