Neda Longenecker, 95, a former resident of Hershey, passed away on January 5, 2022 in the Celebration Villa of Lebanon Assisted Living.
She was born June 10, 1926 in Trieste, Italy, daughter of the late Andrea and Giovana (Puntar) Pervagna.
Neda dedicated her life to raising her family and serving the church. She had been a member of the Hershey Italian Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, serving on the Women's Council, Resurrection Choir, Areba Club, Legion of Mary, Extraordinary ministers, helping at the jewelry table for church bazaars, and teaching First Communion candidates. She also could be found in the school kitchen helping the late Frances Gibson with fundraising dinners. Neda also worked at Dutch Mill Bulbs when they were located in Hershey.
Neda is survived by daughter, June (Robert) Sultzaberger of Middletown; son, Ned (Cynthia) Longenecker of Lancaster; son, Terry Longenecker of Ulysses, PA; son, Patrick (Lori) Longenecker of Palmyra; daughter, Joan (William) Longenecker-Wells of Middletown; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Elmer L. Longenecker in 1978.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 13th at 11AM in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 West Areba Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30AM. Private interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to St. Joan of Arc School, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey, send condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com