It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ned Robbins on December 5th, 2020, at the age of 83. Ned was born in Manhattan to the late David (Slim) and Ruth Bach Galton on February 12, 1937. She graduated from Cornell University and moved to Lancaster, PA with her husband Dr. Howard Robbins, to raise her family and animals. She and Howard were married for nearly 49 years until his passing in 2007.
She fostered her love of animals both in the home and in the community by working at a local Veterinary clinic. In addition to dogs and cats, Ned raised horses, goats, and even a monkey.
Ned was also an avid traveler, a caring friend, and a volunteer for hospice in the Lancaster community. She enjoyed an active lifestyle and even continued to ski and travel well into her late 70's. She was an inspiration to her friends and family, always putting their needs before her own, resulting in lifelong friendships. She was lovingly called "Aunt Ned" by her children's friends and generations thereafter. Her friends and family will never forget her sharp sense of humor and feisty personality.
Ned is survived by her brothers, Barry and Arthur, her children, Chuck, Beth and Todd and her two granddaughters, Aliya and Liana.
A private traditional service will be available to view through a Live Stream link on Ned's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com on Tuesday, December 8th at 11 AM and in the future. Interment will take place in Temple Beth El Cemetery.
Please omit flowers and kindly consider making a donation to one of Ned's favorite charities; The Bronx Zoo: https://bronxzoo.com/donate, by mail: Wildlife Conservation Society, Attn: Donations, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460 Email: donate@wcs.org or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
