Brush Valley, Indiana, PA - Ned O. Wert, 85, passed away on January 9th, at UPMC Harrisburg.
He was born May 26th, 1936 in Sunbury, PA to the late Harold and Laura "Polly" Wert of Millersburg, PA, where he was raised in St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
A 1954 graduate of Millersburg High School, he continued his education carrying degrees in Art Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Penn State University, with post-graduate studies at Kent State University, IUP, and Creative Studies, Lucca, Italy.
During his career in art education he taught for twelve years at Elizabethtown Area High School followed by 18 years as Professor of Art at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before becoming executive Director of the IUP Museum. He was honored by his colleagues by being elected President of the Pennsylvania Art Education Association and the Eastern Vice President (13 states and Canada) of the National Art Education Association over a period of eight years. Mr. Wert was honored with the IUP Creative Teaching Award, Distinguished IUP Alumni Award, and the Outstanding Art Educator Eastern Region of the National Art Education Association.
Upon retirement in 1996 he continued to conduct art and design workshops in the United States and Europe, including four summers in Lucca, (Tuscany) Italy. International travel took him to five continents over a 45 year period.
Wert served his country for six years in the Pennsylvania National Guard, 1959-65.
Among his professional and personal memberships were The Associated Artist of Pittsburgh (lifetime), The Millersburg Museum (lifetime), The Millersburg Ferry Association (lifetime), The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, Johnstown Allied Artists, The Association of Professional State College and University Facilities (emeritus), The Millersburg Area Art Association (honorary).
His long career as a contemporary abstract artist has resulted in locating his paintings in corporate, museum and private fine art collections in 28 states and 6 foreign countries. He is currently represented by Lancaster Galleries, Water Street, Lancaster, PA.
He is survived by a sister Diane Lawley (John); two nieces, Heather Howard (Alan) and Amy Baker (Brian); three grandnieces, Alexis Poling (Andrew) of Millersburg, Ashton Baker of Elizabethtown, and Tessa Bartlett (Ryan); one grandnephew Joshua Howard (Madison) of Harrisburg; and two great-great grandnephews Connor Poling and Kellan Bartlett. As well as hundreds of friends and former students.
There will be a private family service held on Friday, January 21st, 2022 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Millersburg. A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg.
The family will welcome friends for a memorial service to honor Ned Wert's life. We will gather at The Rustic Lodge 2199 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 on March 19, 2022 from 1:00-4:00pm.
Memorial donations may be made to The Foundation for IUP/Lively Arts, Indiana, PA 15705.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, go to www.minnichfuneral.com
