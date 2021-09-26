Ned C. Steele, 83, of Willow Valley, PA, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Don C. and Dolores (Enright) Steele. Ned was the loving husband of Jane Marie (Lieberman) Steele, with whom he would have celebrated 56 years of marriage, on November 6.
A 1960 graduate of Princeton University, Ned was a member of the Elm Club and rowed with the Crew Team all four years. He served as an intelligence officer with the Army Reserve. Ned worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp and retired after 40 years as a Marketing Manager. Over the course of his career, he lived and worked in many places including Bethlehem, PA, New York City, NY, Long Beach, CA, and Burns Harbor, IN. After retiring, he and Jane moved to Wilmington, NC, where they lived happily for several years before eventually relocating to Willow Valley where they have enjoyed the past 4 years.
Ned was an avid athlete and enjoyed many sports and outdoor activities, a passion he shared with his children and grandchildren. If he wasn't on a tennis court, he could most likely be found on a golf course, a ski slope, or even just running through the neighborhood or on the beach.
Ned was a loving and engaged father who was always eager to participate in his children's activities whether it involved coaching a Little League Team, leading a tribe of Indian Guides or cheering from the sidelines. Ned was always there for his kids.
Ned embodied the spirit of philanthropy through his volunteer efforts such as building ramps to provide handicap access or driving sick friends to faraway medical appointments. His warm, gentle nature put everyone he met at ease and his self-deprecating humor made us all laugh. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He had a quiet strength with which he always strove to do the right thing but he never sought attention or accolades.
Of the Catholic faith, he was an active parishioner in each of the communities where he lived, most recently at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville.
Above all Ned was a devoted family man. He adored his wife, Jane, and was rarely away from her side. Nothing gave him more joy than being in the company of his children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Susan S. Hoelzer (Craig) of Vero Beach, FL; James C. Steele (Megan) of New Canaan, CT; Meghan S. Sobolewski (Terence) of Dover, MA; and Katherine E. Peters (David) of Gardners, PA; eleven grandchildren: Abigail, Olivia and Jack Hoelzer; Catherine and Sarah Steele; Clare and Brendan Sobolewski; and Lillian, Amelia, Lucy, and Evelyn Peters; and a brother, Lee B. Steele, of Murrells Inlet, SC.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11AM, September 30, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery, Bethlehem, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ned's memory to a charity of one's own choosing. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com