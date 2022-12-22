Neal T. "Tom" Mease, 80, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Penn State Medical Center. Tom was the husband of Susan K. Parks Mease with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of 2023. He was born in Lebanon on May 13, 1942, son of the late Harvey E, and Mary A. Parks Mease.
Tom was a 1960 graduate of Cornwall High School. Tom was a Navy Veteran, having served from 1961 to 1965 and with the Reserves to 1967. He served aboard the USS Fort Mandan LSD-21 and the USS Ashland LSD-1, awarded the National Defense Medal. He had been employed at Lebanon ALCOA plant for 18 years and at NTN-BCA, Lititz for 20 years. He was a founding member of the Lebanon Federal Credit Union.
Tom was a member of the Lebanon Jaycees, earning Outstanding Jaycee of the Year and Outstanding Director of the Year. He was a Life Member of the Jonestown American Legion Post 883 and was a member of the Hanover Rifle Battalion. Tom was a certified scuba diver and was a Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Tom was an avid bowler as a member of the American Bowling Congress and participated in over 15 National Bowling Tournaments. Tom bowled his first and only 300 game on his last night of bowling before retiring.
Tom loved and enjoyed his family more than anything, always attending all the children and grandchildren sporting events, never missing any of them. He loved routing for the Philadelphia sports teams and Penn State.
In addition to his wife, Sue; Tom will be sadly missed by his son, Neal T. Mease, Jr and wife Lisa of Ephrata; his daughter, Kristen S. wife of William Yeagley; grandchildren, Alicia Mease and fianc Chipp Mulvany, Justin Mease and wife Heather, Robert Yeagley III, William Yeagley II and great-grandson, Everett Mease; sisters-in-law, Anna Parks, Ricki Mease and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral services on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, with Pastor Twyla Rowe officiating. Friends will be received Tuesday beginning at 11 AM at the funeral home until time of service. Private interment with Military Honors will be made in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery following the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Neal T. Mease, Jr. - son, William J. Yeagley - son-in-law, Justin T. Mease- grandson, Robert W. Yeagley III - grandson, William J. Yeagley II - grandson, Chipp Mulvany, Tim Fox and Kevin Fox. Honorary Pallbearer, Harry "Butch" Fox.
In lieu of flowers, family asks memorial contributions in Toms memory may be made to Wounded Warriors, Chemical Fire Co of Lebanon or First Aid & Safety Patrol, Lebanon. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence, please visit: www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
