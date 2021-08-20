Neal T. Showalter, 60, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at his brother's residence.
He was born in Ephrata to the late E. Luke and Margaret "Peggy" (Helm) Showalter.
He was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens, and Cocalico Sportsman Association, where he also served as secretary. He started tactical handgun shooting and coached youth .22 caliber and air rifle shooting.
Neal was a 1979 graduate of Cocalico High school. He followed in his father's footsteps and worked at High Concrete for nearly 42 years most recently as a quality control specialist.
Neal enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at the family cabin. He liked shooting handguns and rifles and was an avid reader of science fiction and action/adventure. He also made the occasional road trip to visit and connect with family friends.
He is survived by 2 siblings, Kirk T. Showalter of Reinholds and Jill C. Showalter of Reamstown, 2 uncles, 1 aunt and many cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Schoeneck. A funeral/memorial service for Neal and his father E. Luke Showalter who passed on April 8, 2020, will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Neal's family extends a huge thank you to Heartland Hospice for the gracious and compassionate care provided during his journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Neal's memory may be made to Mellingers Lutheran Church, Heartland Hospice or Cocalico Sportman's Association.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.