Neal L. Hadsell, 79, of Gap, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Alice (Mullen) Hadsell, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Meadville, Pa., Neal was the son of the late Irene (Nelson) and Lloyd C. Hadsell. He was a 1960 graduate of Conneaut Valley School District and a 1964 graduate of Delaware Valley College. He was employed by the FMBAS division of the PA Farm Bureau for 33 years, retiring 16 years ago.
Throughout his life, Neal enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, having classic GTO's, and hunting. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
Neal is survived, in addition to his wife, by two children: Gregory Hadsell, husband of Sharon, of Port Royal, Pa., and Jennifer Lefever, wife of Clint, of Millersville; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay Smock of Conneautville, Pa., and Deborah Mercer of Grove City, Pa.
The memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neal's memory to either the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com