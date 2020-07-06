Neal Grant Kreider, 77, of New Holland, died July 4, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Columbia, PA, he was a son of the late Eugene W. and Dorothy S. (Schneider) Kreider. He was married 26 years, on November 12, to Joy (Buzzard) Kreider.
Neal worked for 47 years as a Supervisor at Case New Holland. Following his retirement, he continued to work at CNH in the parts department and was affectionately known "Bolt Boy" and "Hardware Hunk."
Neal was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata and the Corvette Club. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed attending car shows, working on his 1972 Nova, along with several other classic and muscle cars, fixing most everything, boating, and going to the shore. He also had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Scarlett.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Diane Willwerth of Dallas, TX, Debra E. (William) Bock of Akron, Charles, III, (Amy Stoltzfus) Blessing of New Holland, and Regina (Christopher) Haldeman; five grandchildren, Kirstie E. Fitzpatrick, Grant, Nikolas, and Anna Willwerth, and Scarlett Haldeman; and a brother, George W. (Carolyn Pickle) Kreider of Myerstown.
Preceding him in death are two brothers, Eugene and John Kreider; and a sister, Martha Kreider.
A celebration of life service will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/, or to Phoenix Assistance Dogs of Central PA, padcentral.org/.