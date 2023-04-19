Neal E. Wolford, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Bethesda, MD, he was the son of the late Harvey A. and Almeda Fox Wolford. He was the loving husband of Judith F. Pfoutz Wolford. Neal was a proofreader for Donnelley Printing, Lancaster for over 25 years. He was a member of First Assembly of God, Lancaster. Neal proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judith, is a daughter, Kimberley wife of Michael Haworth, Sparks, NV, a brother, Dale husband of Jacqulyn Wolford, Orlando, FL, and a sister, Myra wife of Fred Morrow, Harrisburg.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neal's graveside service on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville at 1:30 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
A living tribute »