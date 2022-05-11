Nazzerno Costanza

Nazzerno D. Costanza, 82, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA. Born in Vineland, NJ, he was the son of Salvatore Costanza and Fannie Badagliacco.
Nazzerno worked as a tailor at the Philadelphia Navy Yard where he made uniforms and did sewing machine repair. Upon his retirement he moved to Lancaster, PA where he fell in love with this city and transferred his membership from Philadelphia Masonic Lodge to Lamberton Lodge #476 in Lancaster, PA. After joining the Lamberton Lodge he became the Tyler of the lodge for many years and many masters until his walker got in the way of his duties. This year Nazzerno was to be recognized as a 50-year member of the PA Masonry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nazzerno's Funeral Service on Saturday, May 14, 2022, starting at 12noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with Pastor Ken Hudson. Interment will be at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Nazzerno's memory can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 and Millersville Lodge #476, 213 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please visit Nazzerno's memorial page at
A living tribute »