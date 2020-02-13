Nathaniel Wright, 77, of Lancaster, succumbed to cancer at Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, surrounded by his family, on February 1, 2020.
Nathaniel worked as a self-employed licensed contractor for over 30 years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health.
Nathaniel was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by two daughters, Felicia Travers of Harrisburg, and Jackie Draughn of Mississippi, and two sons, Jeremiah Wright and Nathan Wright, both of Lancaster. Also surviving is his brother, Ernie Brown and his wife Carla Gardner of Lancaster; his brother Darryl L. Wright, Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Wright and Rosalee Robertson and a sister, Bessie Mae Ward.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, where a viewing will take place beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. To leave an online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
