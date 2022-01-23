Nathaniel N. Heal passed away on January 12, 2022 in Lancaster, PA. He was born on October 14, 1983 in Chestertown, MD. He was loved and will be forever missed by his fiancé, Ed Boornazian, of Lancaster, PA, his mother Nina Newlin, sisters Liz and Kate Heal, and his beloved niece Elise Walker, all of Worton, MD, grandmother Virginia (Gigi) Newlin, of Chestertown, MD and his father Charles Heal, of Kent Island, MD.
Nate was a high honors student at Worton Elementary, Galena Middle, and Gunston Day Schools. He was a huge Ravens fan and lived for March Madness. Nate was a gifted athlete concentrating on soccer and basketball, both of which he continued playing competitively into adulthood. He was an economics major at Franklin & Marshall College, subsequently devoting over 16 years to Angelo’s Soccer Corner, where he advanced his career from part time store clerk to one of their top sales associates. Nate was unbelievably kind and fiercely loyal. Nate’s passions were being at the beach, boating, fishing, gardening, watching his Ravens, shooting hoops, working out and maintaining his basketball sneaker collection. Spending time with his beloved niece Elise was a special highlight of his life.
Favorite uncles include Jay, Clai, Peter, and Alf Newlin. Special friends include high school best friends Rhett Wilson, Chris Chisolm, Owen Bailey, his college friend Oscar Gamboa, his two loving rescues Sasha and Monty and many other friends.
Please visit the Facebook page “In Loving Memory of Nate Heal” to share pictures and special memories. Ed Boornazian and Nate’s family invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life from 11AM to 2PM, time of sharing will occur at 12:30PM on February 6, 2022 at Josephine’s Restaurant 50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. All are welcome to attend and to share stories and memories. Those who desire, may send memorial contributions in Nate’s memory to the Lancaster LGBTQ + Coalition (www.lgbtlancaster.org).
