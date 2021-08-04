Nathaniel F. Varner

Nathaniel F. "Nathan" Varner, 41, of East Petersburg passed away after a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of Kathleen J. Hummer wife of Glenn C. Hummer of Manheim and Thomas M. Varner husband of Judy Varner of Mt. Union. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed living his life with Jenna Klunk. Nathan worked as a machinist for Harrington Hoists Inc., Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings: Thomas S. husband of Kelli Varner of Mapleton and their children: Austin and Samantha Varner, and Rachel wife of Mitchell Mowrer of East Petersburg and their children: Savanna, Sierra and Chase Mowrer. In addition are step siblings, Mike Hamilton, Donald Watkins and Cherie Burket.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nathan's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM. There will a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
