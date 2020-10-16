Nathanael Paul Leibee, age 28, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly in his home due to an acute medical incident. Nathanael, a lifelong lover of his home in Lancaster and a spokesperson for the style lumberjack chic, is survived by his loving, large, and supportive family who were his best friends and his life's greatest joy.
Nathanael left a legacy of love.This love was a result of his desire to lead a life focused around his relationships. The greatest relationship being his with Jesus Christ, his Savior. This love shown into the ways he treated others, and his passion for his gift of life. He was a detail oriented pillar of steadiness, a master of compassion, a friend for everyone , a loyal companion and the person that everyone wanted to be with. He is a person that we should all strive to be.
Although Nathanael would want to be with everyone, Current circumstances constrain to an invitation only celebration of life. Flowers can be sent to the address of Annie Champagne, 712 Fairview Ave., Lancaster PA 17603.
A living tribute »