Nathan Thomas Zook, 19, of 462 Lynch Rd., New Holland, entered into rest on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Chester County, he was the son of Joshua M. and Linda Kay (Peachey) Zook. A carpenter at Country Lane Gazebos, New Holland, he attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: siblings, Leon, Susan, and Elijah, all at home; paternal grandmother, Katie B. wife of the late Jonas E. Zook, Georgetown; maternal grandmother, Katie wife of the late Leon Peachey, Gordonville.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery, Narvon. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
