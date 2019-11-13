Nathan T. Reighard, 37, went to his eternal home on November 5th, 2019 to be with the people he loved-his God, his father, and his grandfathers. Born Sunday, September 5, 1982 in Lancaster, he was the son of Cynthia J. (Kreider) Reighard and the late Kim L. Reighard.
Nathan was a man who had a playful smile, liked to laugh, and gave tight hugs. He had the ability to keep a straight face while saying something totally ridiculous. He was a friend who would always listen with love and without judgement. He had the uncanny ability to be positive no matter what the situation. From the time Nathan was little he was quite the character and there are many stories that can be told of his shenanigans. May we treasure these memories as we move forward.
He was a 2001 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and earned a B.S. in Environmental Resource Management from Penn State University in 2006. He was a member and President of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, Iota Septaton Chapter, from 2003-2004. Nathan was employed by Tube City International Mill Services in Pittsburgh, Scrap Partners LLC in North Carolina and Georgia; and most recently with Eastern Metal Recycling in Bellmawr, NJ.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister Kelly L. Reighard of Murrells Inlet, SC; his paternal grandmother Clara J. Reighard of Elizabethtown, and maternal grandmother Geraldine Shelley of Manheim; aunts and uncles: Erlene Reinhold, Eric and Sue Kreider, Shirley Byron, and Ted and Brenda Reighard; and cousins: Alyssa, Andrew, Angie, Josh, Tara and Corty.
Nathan is also survived by his fiancée Eliana Viera. They were engaged in 2016 with a wedding planned in April 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Christ Church, United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA at 11:00am. Viewing will be on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA from 5:00-7:00pm and on Saturday at the church from 9:30-11:00am.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. You can donate online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or by phone 1-855-448-3997. Nathan's grandfather Ken and cousin Josh served our country and he would have liked to honor them and help other veterans in need.
