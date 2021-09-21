Nathan Levitan, Jr., 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
He had been a long-time salesperson at Larry Murphy and Faulkner Chevrolet and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel and Nathan Levitan, his 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, his brother Gerald and his sister Kitty.
Friends will be received by his family from 10-11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Friday, September 24, 2021, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment in Neffsville Brethren Cemetery. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
