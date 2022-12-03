Nathan James Smucker, 1-day old son of Ivan B. and Elizabeth Ann Fisher Smucker of 289 Laurel Road, East Earl, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 due to an illness from birth. He was born and passed away at home.
Surviving besides his parents are 5 siblings: Luke Elmer, Mark Anthony, Kathleen Marie, Laverne Jaden, and Mahlon Wayne Smucker, all at home, and grandparents: Benuel M. and Lavina Beiler Smucker of Churchtown, Elam S. and Malinda F. Stoltzfus Fisher of Strasburg.
A service took place on Friday, December 2nd with interment in the Mast Amish Cemetery.
