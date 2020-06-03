Nathan J. Smucker, 31, of East Earl, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of six years, Becca (Gehman) Smucker, daughter of Greg and Karolyn Gehman. Nate was born in Lancaster, and is the son of Jacob L. and Barbara F. (Stoltzfus) Smucker of Narvon.
Nathan worked his entire career in construction, which led him to being a project manager for Lancaster Pole Barns. From his birth on April 23, 1989 through his last breath on May 30th, Nate blessed the people around him with love, his famous hugs, music and generosity. He was a man of varied talents and loved helping everyone that he knew with any project or repairs they needed assistance with! He also enjoyed playing the guitar and other instruments, hunting, riding his motorcycle, being behind the lens of a camera, and especially loved time with his children. Nate had vast amounts of patience and was an outstanding father to his three children.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by their three children and a future child due in December: Alexander - four, Amelia – three, and Madison - one, as well as five siblings: Michael Smucker and his wife Ann of Newmanstown, Stephen Smucker and his wife Jen of East Earl, Marvin Smucker and his wife Renee of East Earl, J. Jacob Smucker and his fiancé Allie of Denver and Susan Shawaryn and her husband Matt of Lancaster. Nate is also survived by dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews who form a very tight knit and loving family.
Nate's viewing will be held on Friday, June 5 at Petra Christian Fellowship, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. The viewing will be followed by a celebration of Nate's life which can also be watched through live streaming at www.groffeckenroth.com, then follow the photos and videos link. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be made out to Rebecca Smucker Funding and mailed to BB&T, 1060 Main Street, P. O. Box #580, Blue Ball, PA 17506, or, can also be made to the Smucker Family Fund at gf.me/u/x5ycg7. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com.
