Nathan E. Keller, 93, passed away in Lebanon, PA on Saturday October 30, 2021. Nathan was the husband of the late Myrl E. (Eberly) Keller, married 67 years. He was born in Lebanon on January 12, 1928, the son of the late Mark B. and Stella (Eshelman) Keller.
Nathan is survived by his son, Jonathan S. Keller (Tammy), grandchildren; Dr. Nathan A. Keller and fiancée Dr. Jennifer Lee, Dr. Matthew A. Keller and fiancée Renee Knoll, his sister, Rachel Spease (Dr. Carl), and sisters-in-law; Eileen Keller and Dollie Spitler. He was preceded by his wife Myrl and brothers; Mark, Norman, Monroe and Titus Keller.
He was a man of lifelong dedication, service, and faithfulness to his family, the family business - Keller Bros Ford which his father founded, and most importantly to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A viewing will be held at the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA on Saturday November 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Interment will be following the viewing at Midway Cemetery. clauserfh.com
