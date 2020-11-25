Nathan E. Blank, 3 1/2 hour old infant son of Melvin and Ruthie Esh Blank of 2281 Edenton Road, Cochranville, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Also surviving are 3 siblings: Rachel Anne, Matthew E. and James Allan Blank all at home, grandparents: John and Lavina Fisher Blank of Cochranville, David and Rachel Stoltzfus Esh of Gordonville, great-grandmother Rebecca Fisher of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Aaron Ame and Marilyn E. Blank.
A private funeral service will take place from the late home with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home.
