Nathan C. Longenecker, age 19, passed away on Friday evening, October 8, 2021, at home with his family around him. He was under the care of hospice following a courageous eight-month journey with brain cancer. He was the son of Lynn and Laurie (Eshleman) Longenecker, brother of Maria Longenecker and Jesse Longenecker, Lancaster, PA.
Nathan was a first-year student at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, VA, when he was diagnosed in February 2021. He was studying mathematics and computer science and was honored as a Yoder/Webb scholar receiving a full tuition scholarship. In his short time at EMU, he found a home with friends and professors, and was just beginning to explore many hopes and dreams for the future.
He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 2020, where he played soccer, enjoyed production adventures with the tech crew, sang tenor in the Campus Chorale, and played violin in the pit orchestra.
Nathan found joy in disc golf, longboarding, fishing, family camping trips, board games and time with his cousins. He spent some of his formative years in Santa Cruz, Bolivia where he lived from ages 6-9 with his family. He was a member of Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, a faith community that nurtured and loved him from birth to death, rooted in the foundation that he is “known and loved by God”.
Nathan was a gentle, kind, deep thinker. He was light-hearted but could also be fiercely competitive. Friends gave the following words to describe him: intelligent, considerate, beautiful, stubborn, talented, lovable, persuasive, selfless, go-with-the-flow, warm and light-bringing, nurturing and helpful.
He leaves behind a loving network of family, friends and neighbors, including his maternal grandparents, Leon and Melba Eshleman, Manheim PA, and paternal grandparents, Charles and Barbara Longenecker, Lititz, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 24 at 2:30 pm at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, PA. Visitation time from 1:00–2:00 pm prior to the service. Masks are required when inside the church. A private burial was held at the Akron Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Contributions can be given in Nathan’s honor to the Mennonite Central Committee donate.mcc.org/, Eastern Mennonite University emu.edu/giving/ or Hospice and Community Care hospiceconnect.org/give.
