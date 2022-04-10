Nathan B. Hege

A celebration of Nathan's life will be held at the Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA on Saturday, April 16th. Guests will be received beginning at 2:00 PM with the service (also live-streamed at https://www.willowstreetmennonite.com/watch/ and https://boxcast.tv/channel/fbnwsn9oo7pzsbp1pnpb) following at 2:30 PM. Guests are invited to stay after the service for a light meal and fellowship.
