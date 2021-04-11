Natalie O. Stief, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 4, 2021 at Masonic Village.
Born in Norristown, PA, Natalie was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Garner) Schoettle. Natalie was a proud and devoted nurse for over 40 years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a bailiff at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Through the years, she enjoyed word puzzles, cross stitching, needlepoint, fusion art with glass, cooking, going out with her nursing buddies, and vacationing with her family at Stone Harbor, NJ and Harveys Lake, PA. For many years, Natalie hosted family Sunday dinners and created many memories with her family on those special days. Her presence will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Melanie J. Will (Jay Hiester), Michael R. (Monique Celia Stief), Kathryn M. Rickenbach, Roger T. (Donna Nicholson Stief) and Gregory F. (Kristin Cummings Stief); a sister: Olga Harbison; eight grandchildren: Justin Will (Elya), Lindsay Will Hershey (Jason), Megan Graupensperger (Kurt), David Nicholson, Jordan Stief, Madison Stief, Loghan Stief and Kara Rickenbach; and three great-grandchildren: Regan Graupensperger, McKinley Graupensperger and Lincoln Hershey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ramon Stief who passed in December of 2020; a grandson: Jack Nicholson; and eight siblings.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday April 17, 2021 from 10AM to 11:30AM. A memorial service will immediately follow with Chaplain Tim Nickel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Natalie's honor can be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive Suite 98, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com