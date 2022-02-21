Naomi Z. Huyard, 94, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of New Holland, PA, went to home to her loving Lord and Saviour on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Born on November 17, 1927, in Farmersville, Naomi was the daughter of the late Jonas B. Beiler and the late Rebecca Zook Beiler. For 56 years, she was the wife of the late David J. Huyard, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Naomi was a member of Pequea Amish Mennonite Church. She had a beautiful servant heart and was a godly example to all. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter and four granddaughters.
Surviving are a daughter, Martha, wife of Joel M. Martin, of New Holland; grandchildren, Crystal N. Moser, wife of Rodney Moser of New Holland, Ginger M. Fox, wife of Kendall Fox of Reinholds, Lisa J. Detweiler, wife of Arthur Detweiler of Reinholds, and Sonya D. Horst, wife of Stephen Horst of New Holland; 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Alvin Z. Beiler, husband of Malinda Beiler, of Intercourse.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Miriam Z. King and Lydia Z. Beiler; brothers, Simon Z. Beiler, Daniel Z. Beiler, and Irvin Z. Beiler.
A special thank you to the wonderful, loving and caring staff of Fairmount Homes for their kind care of Naomi for the past 5 years. They truly have been the hands and feet of Christ in ministering to her. We also wish a special blessing on Judy, the aide who sat with her in the middle of the night, singing to her and holding her hand as she departed this life.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon. Services will be held immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow in the Pequea Amish Mennonite cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. FurmanFuneralHome.com
