Naomi W. Goshert, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Rothsville to the late Lester B. and Annie S. (Wanner) Gockley and was the wife of the late Earl K. Goshert who passed away on January 5th.
She was a member of Alive Church.
Naomi worked in the kitchen at Cloister Restaurant before retiring. In earlier years she was a seamstress, and worked for Terre Manufacturing and Hussin's. She was a member of ILGWU and Ephrata Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, word puzzles and PenPals. She especially loved her cat, Smokey.
Naomi is survived by three daughters, Gladys Wenger of San Clemente, CA, Jane H. Pittman of Ephrata, June, wife of Tom Stuber of Denver; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 11 siblings and one grandson.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 12 to 2 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeffrey High officiating. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Naomi's memory may be made to her church, Alive Church, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.