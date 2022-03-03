Naomi T. (TNevarre) Hibbard, 91, of Reading, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Born in Summerhill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Thomas) and John Nevarre. She was the beloved wife to the late Herbert N. Hibbard, Jr. with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Naomi was a member of First Community United Methodist Church in Millersville. She and Herbert enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed taking cruises to visit Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed baking holiday cookies with friends and enjoyed her evening show of Wheel of Fortune. Most of all Naomi cherished her Faith and Family.
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Laurie Wilson wife of Michael of New Ringgold; her grandchildren: Tamara Wingler-Frymer of New Ringgold and Shane Wingler of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Zoey Griffe, Harley Frymyer and Dakota Frymyer as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Theresa Morris and her sister Louise Makoczy.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11AM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »