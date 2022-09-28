Naomi S. Zook, age 70 of 20 Buck Run Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was the wife of Reuben B. Zook. She was born in Elverson, daughter of the late Samuel U. & Rebecca Stoltzfus Fisher.
She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 10 children: Rebecca E. wife of David L. Stoltzfus of Paradise, Elam K. husband of Amanda L. Stoltzfus Zook of Fennimore, WI, Amos F. husband of Mattie B. King Zook of Pequea Samuel U. husband of Sarah S. Stoltzfus Zook of Platteville, WI, Barbara wife of Henry F. Fisher of Cadiz, KY, Mary S. wife of Elam S. Lapp of Bellfonte, John F. husband of Katie E. Glick Zook of Brogue, Reuben B., Jr. husband of Barbara S. Lapp Zook of Christiana, Daniel F. husband of Rebecca S. Glick Zook of Lincoln University, Steven R. husband of Susie S. Fisher Zook of Christiana, 82 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings: Daniel S. husband of Priscilla Beiler Fisher of Elverson, Stephen S. Fisher of Narvon, Samuel S. Fisher of Colorado, Lydia S. wife of Gary Mellott of West Virginia, Fannie S. wife of Don Price of Manheim, Amos S. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Fisher of Honey Brook, Rebecca S. wife of John Stoltzfus of Quarryville and the late Melvin Stoltzfus, Emma S. wife of Daniel Stoltzfus of New Providence. She was preceded in death by 4 grandchildren and a brother Christian S. Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from her late home, 20 Buck Run Road, Christiana, on Thursday, 9 a.m. E.S.T. with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home.
