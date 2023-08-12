Naomi S. Stoltzfus, 80, of 5381 Amish Rd., Gap, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Mary Stoltzfus Lapp. She was the wife of the late David S. Stoltzfus who died in 2018. Naomi was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: four children, John Lee husband of Katie Speicher Stoltzfus, Millersburg, Nathaniel D. husband of Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Leola, Matthew B. husband of Anna Ruth Ebersol Stoltzfus, Minerva G. wife of John A. King, both of Gap; 21 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie Fisher of Newville, Anna Fisher of Sacramento, PA, Sadie wife of Elmer Lapp of Lancaster; sisters-in-law Nancy Lapp and Becky Lapp both of Intercourse. She was preceded in death by: brothers, Ben and Abner Lapp; brothers-in-law, Sam and Willie Fisher.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Noon EST at the home of John and Mary Grace Stoltzfus, 5432 Buena Vista Road, Gap, PA. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »